Commanders' Eddie Goldman: Ruled out with concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldman (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday's game against the Eagles, Ben Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Goldman suffered a concussion in last Sunday's win over the Giants and was unable to practice all week. The defensive tackle's absence, combined with Jer'Zhan Newton's (illness) questionable status, leaves Sheldon Day as the only surefire depth option at the position for Saturday's contest.
