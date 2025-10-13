Commanders' Eddie Goldman: Sidelined by illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldman (illness) is inactive for Monday's game against the Bears.
Goldman was added to the injury report Sunday due to an illness and is set to miss his first game of the season. He's served in a rotational role along the Washington defensive line, so the combination of Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw and Jer'Zhan Newton should all see a slight bump in involvement.
