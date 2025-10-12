Goldman is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bears due to an illness.

Goldman is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the 2025 season due to an illness, and his official status for Monday's contest may not be known until the Commanders announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Jer'Zhan Newton would be in line for more rotational snaps at defensive tackle behind Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw if Goldman is unable to play.