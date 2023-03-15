site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: commanders-efe-obada-back-on-one-year-deal | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Commanders' Efe Obada: Back on one-year deal
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Commanders re-signed Obada to a one-year contract Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Obada, 30, appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders last season, recording four sacks as a deep reserve on roughly one-third of the defensive snaps.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read