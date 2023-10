Obada (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Obada was placed on IR ahead of the 2023 campaign with a patella injury, keeping him sidelined for the first five games of the season. The 31-year-old will now have a 21-day window to return to practice before he must either be restored to the active roster or revert to IR for the remainder of the season.