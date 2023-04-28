The Commanders selected Forbes in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 16th overall.

Forbes (6-foot-1, 166 pounds) is perilously thin for a cornerback, but it might be worth thinking of him as the defensive analog to DeVonta Smith. Like Smith, Forbes plays stronger than he looks, and the playmaking ability is off the charts. Forbes has long arms and elite athleticism to pair with All-Decade ball skills, and maybe multi-decade distinction as a threat with the ball in his hands. Forbes intercepted 14 passes in 36 games at Mississippi State, returning those interceptions for an improbable 390 yards and six touchdowns. Forbes looks like a good one, even if he's 'too skinny.'