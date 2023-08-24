Forbes (groin) started Monday's preseason win over Baltimore and finished with one tackle.

Fellow first-round pick WR Zay Flowers beat Forbes twice on the opening drive, but the rookie corner bounced back on the next series to stuff RB Melvin Gordon for a loss on a 3rd-and-1. Tackles behind the line probably won't be a big part of Forbes' game, but he's more physical than one might expect of a player that weighted only 166 pounds at the 2023 NFL Combine. His college track record for intercepting (and then returning) passes is perhaps the best in recent memory among NFL prospects, and his 4.35 40-yard dash eased some of the concerns associated with him being unusually thin for a pro football player.