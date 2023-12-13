Forbes (elbow) was a full participant during practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Forbes appears on track to return in Week 15 against the Rams following the Commanders' Week 14 bye and a two-game absence. The return of the rookie corner should be a boost to the team's secondary over the final weeks of their season.
