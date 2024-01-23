Forbes started six of 14 games during his 2023 rookie season, recording 38 tackles (35 solo), 11 pass defenses, one interception and one fumble recovery.

The 16th overall pick was a Week 1 starter, though he didn't get much playing time in the base defense, instead guarding the perimeter in nickel packages. Forbes got some unwanted attention after Eagles WR A.J. Brown dragged him around the field Week 4, with the rookie then logging just 34 defensive snaps over the next four games combined. In and out of the lineup for much of the year, Forbes handled an every-down role the final two weeks of the season but didn't exactly redeem himself. He also finished dead last in PFF run-defense grade among qualified cornerbacks, perhaps validating some of the pre-draft concerns about his lack of size (166 lbs. at the combine) being a problem in the NFL. On the other hand, Forbes ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash after picking off 14 passes (six returned for TDs) in three seasons in the SEC, so a rebound in Year 2 of his professional career wouldn't exactly be a shocking. A new coaching staff in Washington can't hurt, and Forbes' status as a first-round pick should ensure he gets another chance to start.