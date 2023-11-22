Forbes (elbow) is listed as out for Thursday's game at the Cowboys.
Forbes will miss his second game this season in Week 12, this time due to an elbow injury he sustained in Week 11 versus the Giants. In his stead, Danny Johnson is likely to see increased reps at cornerback.
