Forbes (elbow) is out for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Forbes will miss his second straight game in Week 13 as he nurses an elbow injury he sustained in Week 11 versus the Giants. He is still expected to return at some point this season, and per Ben Standig of The Athletic, that could happen as soon as Week 15 at the Rams. In the meantime though, Danny Johnson figures to serve as Washington's nickel corner.