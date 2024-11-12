Luvu recorded seven tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Steelers.
The outside linebacker also played on every defensive snap for the third game in a row and the fifth time in 10 games this season. Luvu has 61 tackles (30 solo), including 5.0 sacks, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 2024.
