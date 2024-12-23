Luvu recorded seven total tackles (three solo), including two tackles for loss, and defended one pass in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Eagles.

The Washington State product tied rookie Mike Sainristil for Washington's second-leading tackler in Week 16, trailing Bobby Wagner's nine-stop performance. Luvu has done a bit of everything in his first season with the Commanders, ranking second on the team in tackles for loss (11), sacks (8.0) and passes defended (seven) and third in total tackles (89) over 15 appearances. He's expected to remain a significant part of the Commanders' defensive game plan in Week 17, when the Falcons travel to Washington.