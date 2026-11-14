Luvu recorded six tackles (two solo) and a forced fumble during the Commanders' 24-21 win over the Giants on Thursday.

Luvu stopped the Giants' red zone drive in the third quarter after punching the ball out of the hands of Malik Nabers, and Jeremy Reaves jumped on the loose ball to secure the takeaway for the Commanders. Luvu has played every single snap in each of his last three games, and he has accumulated 51 tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defense, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over his last six outings.