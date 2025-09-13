Luvu finished Thursday's 27-18 loss to the Packers with two assisted tackles.

Luvu played all 68 defensive snaps Thursday, but that extra time on the field didn't translate to the box score. It's just the fourth time in 19 regular-season games since Week 1 of the 2024 season that he has logged two total tackles or less. Next up for Luvu and the Commanders is a home bout against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 21.