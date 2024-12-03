Luvu logged three tackles (three solo), with 1.0 sacks, Sunday during Washington's win over Tennessee.
Luvu brought down Will Levis for one of the team's two sacks during Sunday's victory. The 28-year-old has now racked up 4.0 sacks across his last four games played, bringing his total on the season to career-high 8.0.
