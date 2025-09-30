Luvu finished Sunday's Week 4 loss to Atlanta with eight tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks.

Luvu tied for second on Washington with his eight stops. Among his tackles was a second-quarter sack of Falcons QB Michael Penix. It was Luvu's first sack of the campaign after he recorded a career-best 8.0 regular-season sacks over 17 contests in 2024.