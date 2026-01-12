Luvu recorded 86 tackles (42 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while adding six passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 2025.

Luvu started all 17 regular-season games for a third consecutive season but recorded his lowest totals for tackles and sacks since the 2021 campaign. The 29-year-old linebacker appears to be on the downslope of his career, so the Commanders may consider cutting Luvu prior to the 2026 campaign for a $6.9 million cap penalty rather than absorbing the full $11.3 million cap hit from the final year of his three-year, $31 million deal.