Commanders' Frankie Luvu: Registers seven stops Christmas Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luvu recorded seven tackles (three solo) and one pass defense during the Commanders' 30-23 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday.
Luvu joined Will Harris and Bobby Wagner as the three Commanders defenders to play all 92 snaps during their Christmas Day loss. The eighth-year pro is up to 85 combined tackles through 16 regular-season games, and he would need a big day against the Eagles in Week 18 in order to reach the tackling century mark for the third time in his NFL career.
