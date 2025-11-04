The NFL has suspended Luvu for one game for "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players," Brian McCarthy of NFL.com reports.

Luvu has been cited by the league for doing the banned hip-drop tackle three times this season, one of which occurred during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks. He was fined for the two prior incidents before being suspended by the league Monday, but the veteran linebacker intends to appeal the suspension, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. If Luvu's suspension is upheld, then Jordan Magee and Jacob Martin would be the top candidates to start against the Lions in Week 10.