Commanders' Frankie Luvu: Sits out Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luvu (shoulder) didn't participate in Washington's practice Wednesday.
Luvu managed to play through his shoulder injury in the Week 13 loss to the Broncos, so his absence from practice is likely precautionary. The 29-year-old has totaled 62 tackles (29 solo), including 3.0 sacks, across 12 outings and will look to add to his totals in Sunday's game versus Minnesota.
