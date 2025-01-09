Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Luvu injured his shoulder during the Commanders' Week 18 win over the Cowboys. He started the week as a full practice participant Wednesday, so his limited action Thursday could be to mitigate the risk of aggravating the injury. Unless Luvu suffers a setback over the next few days, he should be at full strength for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Buccaneers. Luvu played in all 17 regular-season games and posted 99 tackles (54 solo), including a career-best 8.0 sacks, seven pass defenses (including one interception), two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.