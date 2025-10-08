Commanders' Frankie Luvu: Tallies four stops
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luvu recorded four tackles (two solo) in the Commanders' win over the Chargers on Sunday.
Luvu had a quiet outing in the victory despite playing all but one defensive snap. The 29-year-old will look to return to his regular level of production in the team's Week 6 matchup versus the Bears.
More News
-
Commanders' Frankie Luvu: Notches first sack of season Sunday•
-
Commanders' Frankie Luvu: Just two tackles against Green Bay•
-
Commanders' Frankie Luvu: Tallies seven stops in Week 1 win•
-
Commanders' Frankie Luvu: Career-best 8.0 sacks in 2024•
-
Commanders' Frankie Luvu: Good to go for Sunday•
-
Commanders' Frankie Luvu: Limited in Thursday's practice•