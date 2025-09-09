default-cbs-image
Luvu posted seven tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 21-6 victory over the Giants.

Luvu finished second on the Commanders in tackles behind Bobby Wagner (10). His tally was right in line with his norm last season, when the veteran linebacker recorded 99 stops over 17 regular-season games. Luvu had a career-best 125 tackles with Carolina in 2023.

