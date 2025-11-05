Luvu had his one-game suspension reduced by the NFL to a $100,000 fine Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The league had originally handed Luvu a one-game suspension for "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players," which was tied to the multiple illegal hip-drop tackles he has performed this season. Luvu elected to appeal the punishment, and upon further consideration, the suspension has been reduced to a fine. That means Luvu will be able to suit up in Week 10 against Detroit, and he should take on his usual starting role that has led to the linebacker playing every defensive snap in five of Washington's nine games so far this season.