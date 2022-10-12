McKissic caught five of seven targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Titans.

McKissic failed to record a single rushing attempt in the contest, but his seven targets were the second most on the team. Fellow running back Brian Robinson made his debut Sunday, leading the team in carries with nine rushes on the day. While Robinson was not used in the passing game, Antonio Gibson saw four targets go his way. As the pass-catching back, McKissic is not likely to see his usage impacted by Robinson in a significant way. However, it is important to keep an eye on how the Commanders use Gibson going forward. It's possible that Washington could try to use him more as a pass catcher, as he saw more targets (4) than rushing attempts (3). This could certainly impact McKissic's target share in the passing game. The 29-year-old veteran will look to maintain his familiar role when the Commanders visit the Bears in Week 6.