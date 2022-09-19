McKissic took three carries for nine yards and caught each of his seven targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 36-27 loss to the Lions.

McKissic played 46 percent of Washington's offensive snaps, up a tick from Week 1 (40 percent) when he got only three carries and three targets. He had a decent PPR showing Sunday, but McKissic actually has two fewer targets than Antonio Gibson so far this season, with his 10 accounting for only 11.8 percent of the team total. McKissic should be good for around 5-10 touches in a Week 3 home game against the Eagles.