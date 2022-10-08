Teammate Brian Robinson (leg) was activated off the non-football injury list Saturday and is expected to operate in a backfield committee with McKissic on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

On the surface Robinson's availability likely doesn't matter much to McKissic's usage as the pass-catching back has thrived over recent weeks to the tune of 19 receptions. However, it's possible the rookie could completely take over the between-the-tackles carries which would in turn bump Antonio Gibson out of the aforementioned role. The Commanders have teased using the converted receiver as more of a pass catcher in their offense over the years, most recently targeting Gibson eight times in Week 1 resulting in seven receptions for 72 yards. While McKissic's role has seemingly never been threatened during his tenure with Washington, it's also true that Gibson has previously always had a place as a ballcarrier. Fantasy managers should stay tuned to how the backfield plays out with Robinson now on the active roster.