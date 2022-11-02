McKissic was held out of Wednesday's practice with a neck injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
McKissic has been part of a three-man backfield committee since Brian Robinson debuted, mostly getting playing time in obvious passing situations. If McKissic is sidelined for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Antonio Gibson, who has caught three or more passes in five straight games, could be in store for a larger role when Robinson is off the field.
