McKissic carried the ball three times for eight yards and secured all three of his targets for 20 yards during Sunday's Sunday's 28-22 win over Jacksonville.

McKissic saw just three targets compared to Antonio Gibson's eight (a career-high). The veteran re-signed with Washington this offseason after having drawn interest from the Bills, but it now appears that the team could be making a more concerted effort to get Gibson involved as a receiver. McKissic averaged 6.9 targets per game in 2020 and 4.8 in 2021, but if Gibson eats into his volume this year, fantasy relevance may prove difficult to achieve.