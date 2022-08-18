McKissic will not practice Thursday due to a groin injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Coach Ron Rivera said McKissic is dealing with a groin injury, but it doesn't seem that the third-down specialist is dealing with a long-term issue so far. The fact that McKissic is dealing with such an injury could lead to his being held out of Saturday's preseason contest against the Chiefs, though, even if as a precaution. This preseason has seen rookie third-round pick Brian Robinson begin to make a case for increased opportunities in Washington's backfield, and presumed No. 1 option Antonio Gibson logged an unusual practice session Wednesday that saw him handle reps with the special-teams unit.
