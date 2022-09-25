McKissic ran for eight yards on three carries and caught six passes for 32 yards on nine targets against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Washington has seemingly prioritized McKissic's pass-catching usage the last two weeks, funneling 16 targets his way and yielding 13 receptions for 86 yards. The surge in checkdown targets has coincided with Washington losing their last two games, but the targets should keep coming as long as offensive coordinator Scott Turner continues to prioritize the usage.