McKissic rushed twice for 20 yards and failed to bring in any of his three targets in the Commanders' 12-7 win over the Bears on Thursday night.

McKissic saw an even more modest role than normal with Brian Robinson taking over lead-back duties and Antonio Gibson checking in as his clear backup for early downs. The veteran pass-catching back hadn't logged any fewer than Week 5's five touches until Thursday, but he may now be mired in a more modest role with the exception of games in which the Commanders are facing a large second-half deficit and his pass-catching prowess is therefore needed.