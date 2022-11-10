McKissic (neck) didn't practice Thursday.
After the Commanders ruled out McKissic for a Week 9 matchup with the Vikings, coach Ron Rivera said the running back was slated to visit a specialist, but new news hasn't emerged regarding the state of his neck injury. Rivera also noted the team would be cautious with McKissic, so his status bears watching in the coming days to get a sense of his availability, or lack thereof, in Week 10. If McKissic again is absent Monday in Philadelphia, Antonio Gibson and rookie Brian Robinson would split Washington's backfield reps.
