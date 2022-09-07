McKissic (groin) isn't listed on the Week 1 injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with Jacksonville, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
McKissic missed some practice time and a preseason game with a groin injury but shouldn't have any limitations in the opener. It'll likely be McKissic and Antonio Gibson getting most of the RB snaps, with Jonathan Williams also an option while Brian Robinson (leg) is on injured reserve for at least the first four weeks of the season.
