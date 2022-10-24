McKissic played 12 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-21 win over Green Bay, taking one carry for four yards and finishing without a catch on two targets.

Meanwhile, RBs Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson combined for 30 carries and six targets, with WR Curtis Samuel adding five carries for 24 yards. This was the fourth straight week in which McKissic's snap share fell from the previous game, this time all the way down to 16 percent. He should see more work when the Commanders fall behind by multiple scores, but there's not much upside with Gibson now getting many of the snaps that previously went to McKissic (while Robinson handles many of the snaps that Gibson used to play). Next up is a Week 8 matchup at Indianapolis.