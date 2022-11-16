McKissic (neck) was a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough practice.
Since a five-touch showing on 36 percent of the snaps Week 8 at Indianapolis, McKissic hasn't mixed into any drills while missing back-to-back games. He may be trending toward a third absence in a row, and as long as McKissic is sidelined, Antonio Gibson and rookie Brian Robinson will continue to lead Washington's backfield.
