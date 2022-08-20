McKissic (groin) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Kansas City, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
McKissic's absence could allow Antonio Gibson and/or Brian Robinson to get more passing-down work with Carson Wentz and the first-team offense.
