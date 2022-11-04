McKissic (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Minnesota, with coach Ron Rivera noting Friday that the running back will see a specialist and the team will approach his injury with caution, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Antonio Gibson has already taken some of the passing-down snaps that once went to McKissic, and the 2020 third-round pick now figures to get even more of that work, at least temporarily. It's possible that benefits Brian Robinson a bit if Gibson plays fewer snaps on early/running downs, while Jonathan Williams is on hand for depth if the Commanders want to use a third running back some. It sounds like McKissic is in danger of missing multiple games.