McKissic ran for 40 yards on eight carries and caught three passes for 16 yards on four targets against Dallas on Sunday.

McKissic's rushing total was propelled by a 33-yard carry -- his first carry to go over 17 yards in his Washington career, and thus a clear fluke -- and he had just seven yards on his other seven carries. McKissic's usage doesn't appear up for negotiation in the Washington offense despite the emptiness of the production, so he should keep seeing usage like this regardless of the effect.