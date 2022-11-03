McKissic (neck) didn't practice Thursday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Opening Week 9 prep with back-to-back absences doesn't put McKissic in a great spot as the Commanders gear up for Sunday's game against the Vikings. Friday's practice report may provide clarity for his availability this weekend, and if he's limited or out Antonio Gibson likely would be the primary beneficiary of McKissic's usual pass-catching role.
