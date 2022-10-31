McKissic took two carries for six yards and caught three of five targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Colts.

McKissic played 36 percent of snaps, his most since Week 5, with four of his seven targets/carries coming in the fourth quarter with Washington playing from behind. The Commanders ended up winning a third straight game, but they could face more situations that call for McKissic over the next couple games against the Vikings (Week 9) and Eagles (Week 10). He's averaging only 19.3 snaps and 20.3 total yards per game since Brian Robinson made his season debut Week 5, which in turn gave Antonio Gibson more of the pass snaps that used to be McKissic's.