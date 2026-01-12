Martin had 5.5 sacks among his 39 tackles (17 solo) while playing in all 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Martin set new career highs in both sacks and tackles while tacking one pass defensed and one forced fumble onto his ledger. He started 14 games, matching his total from the 2021 season in Houston. Outside of those two campaigns, Martin has only one regular-season start in six other NFL seasons. His career-best output in 2025 should help Martin earn some attention in free agency this offseason.