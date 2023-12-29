Brissett was a limited practice participant Friday due to a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports that Brissett informed coaches of his hamstring tightness after team meetings Thursday. The QB got treatment Friday morning and still managed to practice in a limited capacity, but there's now some doubt about his ascension to the starting role (which was announced by coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday). If Brissett ends up unable to play ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, fellow quarterback Sam Howell will make his 16th start of the season.