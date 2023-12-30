Brissett (hamstring) is trending toward being a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site, Brissett, who had been named the team's Week 17 starting QB on Wednesday, was added to the injury report Friday as questionable after dealing with hamstring tightness. If Brissett is unavailable for Sunday's 1:00 ET contest, Sam Howell will step back in as Washington's starter.