Coach Ron Rivera cautioned reporters Tuesday that they shouldn't "sleep on" Brissett, who has done a "nice job" at training camp, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Rivera said back in June that Brissett was in the running for the starting job, even though Sam Howell had been getting all the first-team reps in spring practices. Howell is still dominating those reps during training camp, but at the very least Rivera is making it clear he's confident in his backup, which makes sense given that Brissett's track record places him among the better No. 2 QBs in the league. That reality combined with Howell's lack of experience gives Brissett a decent chance to make starts at some point this season even if Howell seems to have the Week 1 starting assignment all but locked up.