Brissett (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

After a hamstring injury prevented him from making his first start of the season in the Commanders' Week 17 loss to the 49ers, Brissett looked as though he would be ready to suit up for the regular-season finale versus Dallas, albeit in the backup role he's handled throughout the campaign. Despite closing the week with a pair of full practices and avoiding a designation for Sunday's contest, Brissett will end up on the inactive list for the second week in a row. Jake Fromm will suit up as the No. 2 quarterback behind Sam Howell, while Brissett's time in Washington could be over. He's scheduled for free agency this offseason after he completed 18 of 23 pass attempts for 224 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions across his three relief appearances in 2023.