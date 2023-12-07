Brissett recorded no statistics while playing three of the Commanders' 55 snaps on offense in Sunday's 45-15 loss to the Dolphins.

Brissett had been active for each of Washington's first 12 games, but with starting quarterback Sam Howell playing 100 percent of the snaps in those contests, he didn't get the chance to make his team debut. With Sunday's game devolving into a blowout by the second half, however, Brissett finally took the field for the Commanders' final possession. Though turnovers (14 interceptions, two lost fumbles) and taking sacks (58) have been an issue for Howell through his first 13 starts, head coach Ron Rivera has made no indication that the Commanders plan to make a quarterback change coming out of their Week 14 bye. As a result, Brissett looks poised to remain in a backup role as the season winds down, barring an injury to Howell.