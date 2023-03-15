Brissett is in line to sign a contract with the Commanders on Wednesday, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Brissett is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he held down the fort at quarterback for the Browns until Deshaun Watson completed his suspension. In 16 appearances (11 starts), Brissett posted 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions on 64-percent passing while also rushing 49 times for 243 yards and two more scores. Upon joining Washington, he likely will slot in as the backup to second-year signal-caller Sam Howell, barring further additions to the QB room.