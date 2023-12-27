Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Brissett will start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brissett came close to leading a comeback win during Washington's 30-28 loss to the Jets in Week 16, a game in which he replaced Sam Howell in the third quarter and completed 10 of 13 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. With only two games left in the regular season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Brissett also start Week 18 against the Cowboys, provided he puts together an adequate showing versus San Francisco.